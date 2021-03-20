GAL campaign successful

NEWTON — The Guardian ad Litem (GAL) Program of District 25 began its fourth annual Peanut Butter and Jelly Campaign in October 2020.
As in previous years, the campaign runs for the months of October through mid-January. During those months, the GAL Program partners with local businesses, school districts, churches and private donors from the community to collect peanut butter and/or jelly that is then donated to local school backpack programs, food banks and shelter homes.
GAL Program officials thank its local partners and donors, including the following:
Lowes’s Foods — Mountain View
Food Matters — Morganton
Boy Scout Troop 263 (Caldwell County)
The Cove’s Membership Association
Fostering Hope Catawba
City of Conover — Newsletter
Burke Department of Transportation
Foothills Carolina Club
South Caldwell Beta Club
Walmart — Morganton
Southwest Primary School
Viewmont Elementary School
Grandview Middle School
Discovery High School
Family Infant Preschool Program — Morganton
St. Paul’s Preschool
Lenoir Presbyterian Ladies Circle 4
Zion Baptist Church (Burke)
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church (Burke)
Gilead Baptist Church (Burke)
Rehoboth United Methodist Church — Terrell (Catawba)
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church — Hickory (Catawba)
McQueen’s Chapel United Methodist Church — Conover (Catawba)
Bethany United Church (Catawba)
Emmanuel Lutheran Church (Catawba)
One of the community partners, Leeann Setliff with Fostering Hope Catawba, said she was “excited to partner with the Guardian Ad Litem [Program] on the PB&J Campaign to help fight food insecurity in our community. It takes a village to care for a child and we were excited to be able to be a part of the village with the Guardians Ad Litem.”
Another community partner, Michael Nash, said that the driving force behind joining the GAL Program in this campaign is that he is a “strong advocate for children and believes their health and well-being is vital. [His] personal goal is to see no child hungry.” That is also the goal of the GAL Program.
Because of the community’s generosity, the GAL Program was able to donate jars of peanut butter and jelly to the following community programs:
PORCH’s Backpack Program
The Corner Table’s Backpack Program
Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministries
Catawba County Public Health Department
Glen Alpine Elementary Backpack Program
Oak Hill Elementary Backpack Program
St. Charles Catholic Church Food Bank
Baptist Children’s Home Care – Caldwell County
Caldwell County Shelter Home
South Caldwell Christian Ministries
Yokefellow
Other food pantries/food boxes in the community
Because it was important that the campaign stay child focused, GAL Program made a special connection this year with numerous backpack programs like the PORCH Program and Corner Table’s Backpack Program. PORCH Program volunteer Bren Wray explains, “PORCH stands for People Offering Relief from Community Hunger. PORCH serves the families of Hickory Public School’s students identified as hungry or food insecure by their teachers and counselors. Feeding the hungry simply starts with providing just one can of food. It is a great way to help others in our community!”
In giving a statement as to how the PB&J Campaign impacted their program, Amanda Freeland, the Backpack Program coordinator with Corner Table stated, ““We wouldn’t exist without donations. Every donation we receive is in the hands of a child in two weeks.”
This year, the local GAL Program set a goal of collecting 2,000 jars of peanut butter and jelly, and achieved that goal.
Guardian ad litem volunteers advocate for abused and neglected children involved in court cases.
For more information on how you can participate in the fifth annual Peanut Butter and Jelly Campaign, (beginning October 2021), or to get more information on how to become a guardian ad litem child advocate volunteer in your community, visit www.volunteerforgal.org, or call 828-466-6121, ext. 1.