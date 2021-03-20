GAL campaign successful

Because of the community’s generosity, the GAL Program was able to donate jars of peanut butter and jelly to the following community programs:

Because it was important that the campaign stay child focused, GAL Program made a special connection this year with numerous backpack programs like the PORCH Program and Corner Table’s Backpack Program. PORCH Program volunteer Bren Wray explains, “PORCH stands for People Offering Relief from Community Hunger. PORCH serves the families of Hickory Public School’s students identified as hungry or food insecure by their teachers and counselors. Feeding the hungry simply starts with providing just one can of food. It is a great way to help others in our community!”