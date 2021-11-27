Fyreside opens Hickory taproom in Belle Hollow Shopping Center

“I hate to see empty glasses; I want to get them a refill,” he said.

The new location does have mixed drinks, nonalcoholic drinks and wine as well.

The taproom serves food like flatbreads and finger foods. The couple learned early on when running their first location that food is a necessity to keep people around, Shelly said.

The lessons they learned running Fyreside for the past four years have helped as JP and Shelly opened the Hickory location. They know more about management, lining up live music, getting the drinks customers want and creating an atmosphere people don’t want to leave, Shelly said.

“Our mindset really is the mindset of when we opened the first place — something small, quaint, welcoming,” JP said.

Because the location is small and tucked into a corner of the red-brick shopping center off N. Center Street, the Millers will have to do some work to bring attention to the taproom.

“It’s a little hidden, so we’ll have to work hard to get people here,” Shelly said.

Already, Shelly is planning a beer festival in April that will bring breweries from all over for people to try.