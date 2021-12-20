Furniture manufacturer going solar with 1,152 rooftop panels

Vanguard Furniture is turning its attention to the environment. The recent addition of solar panels at two Vanguard facilities in Conover is just one step, Andy Bray, company president, said.

The company worked with Pisgah Energy and Eagle Solar and Light to install five solar projects on the roofs of the facilities.

The company has a total of 1,152 solar panels. Each year, the panels will produce enough energy to power 57 homes for a year, according to a news release from Vanguard. The new system will offset 469 metric tons of carbon dioxide every year, the release said.

The panels are on Vanguard’s corporate headquarters and furniture warehouse.

Vanguard is making efforts to focus on environmental sustainability in production and its power source, Bray said. The solar panels mean cleaner energy than fossil fuels and save the company money, he said.