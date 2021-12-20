Furniture manufacturer going solar with 1,152 rooftop panels

Vanguard Furniture is turning its attention to the environment. The recent addition of solar panels at two Vanguard facilities in Conover is just one step, Andy Bray, company president, said.
The company worked with Pisgah Energy and Eagle Solar and Light to install five solar projects on the roofs of the facilities.
The company has a total of 1,152 solar panels. Each year, the panels will produce enough energy to power 57 homes for a year, according to a news release from Vanguard. The new system will offset 469 metric tons of carbon dioxide every year, the release said.
The panels are on Vanguard’s corporate headquarters and furniture warehouse.
Vanguard is making efforts to focus on environmental sustainability in production and its power source, Bray said. The solar panels mean cleaner energy than fossil fuels and save the company money, he said.
“It’s something that we’ve been thinking about for a couple of years seriously and it just makes sense from an environmental and economical standpoint,” Bray said. “Environmentally, it’s great to get your own power and not rely on power plants that are burning fossil fuels. We think there is going to be a lot of demand on the power grid, so if we can get our own power we feel like that’ll be a great move for our company and stewardship of the planet.”
Vanguard hopes to fully convert to solar power eventually, the release said. The company is currently working to add solar power to its Virginia buildings, Bray said.
Bray said he was inspired by seeing other solar power projects around Catawba County. He hopes Vanguard’s project also is an inspiration for other companies.
“The more people see solar energy generated — and it’s a very visible reminder — it becomes normalized, it becomes something that we’re all doing,” Bray said.