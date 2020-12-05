Furniture maker sees growth amid economic challenges

The pandemic-related job losses in Hickory are among the most significant in the state. But there are signs that at least some sectors in the economy are doing well.
Out of the 15 metropolitan areas in the state, the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton area tied with Goldsboro for the second-largest percentage decrease in jobs between October 2019 and October 2020, according to state data compiled by Taylor Dellinger, a data analyst at the Western Piedmont Council of Governments.
Both the Hickory and Goldsboro areas saw an 8.3% decline in employment during that period. The Asheville area had the highest percentage job loss at 10.4%.
As of October, the most recent month for which the state data on county unemployment was available, the area’s unemployment was 6.1%, down considerably from the 17.6% high recorded in April but still several points higher than the 3.4% rate in February.
The unemployment in the area is partly the result of declines in the hospitality industries. Even the health-care sector saw a 13% drop, which Dellinger attributed to people putting off medical visits and elective procedures.
However, the main drivers of the unemployment — and the Hickory area’s comparatively large unemployment decline — were the furniture and textile sectors.
The furniture sector saw job declines of 30% between October 2019 and October 2020, while the drop in textiles was nearly 27%.
Dellinger said this was likely the result of many companies hesitating to bring employment back to pre-pandemic levels because of lingering economic uncertainty.
“They don’t know how long the pandemic is going to last, how long is it going to take for the vaccine to be regularly available for people and to see the case numbers come down,” Dellinger said.
In addition to unemployment, a significant number of people also dropped out of the workforce in 2020.
There were nearly 177,000 people in the Hickory-area labor force in February. That number dropped to a low of just below 161,200 in July.
The labor force number has rebounded somewhat to nearly 166,800 in October but still remains well below what it was before the pandemic.
Support Local Journalism
Dellinger said a host of factors could explain the labor force drop, including people opting to take early retirements or leaving the workforce to care for loved ones.
Explosive growth
While the data shows persistent economic challenges, the fortune of one local furniture company paints a brighter picture.
Craftmaster Furniture in Alexander County furloughed its more than 600 workers in the spring, but had brought them all back by June, CEO Roy Calcagne said.
The period since then has been what Calcagne describes as unprecedented in terms of the number of orders they have received.
In September, Craftmaster opened another plant in Lenoir. That plant employs 65 people, and Calcagne says they are looking to expand by another 40 to 50 workers.
He said the situation at Craftmaster is not unique, and that many furniture makers are so inundated with orders that they have backlogs double and triple what they were before the pandemic.
“I know the unemployment numbers are still high, but we’re looking to hire, and I think probably a lot of these other furniture companies are, to be honest with you,” Calcagne said.
COVID-19 still imposes some burdens, however. Calcagne estimates there have been between 15 to 20 confirmed cases in the company in the last four to five months.
Beyond confirmed cases, he said, the company also has seen a rising number of employees who had to take time off work to quarantine because of virus exposure. However, Calcagne said, many of those did not end up testing positive.
Calcagne said he does not see the company’s trajectory changing unless case numbers worsen to the point that there are shutdowns.
He said he is encouraged about the news that vaccines should be available in the near future.
“The sooner this thing is behind us, the better,” Calcagne said. “It’s put a lot of stress on people, too. You know, you can see it in their faces.”
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.