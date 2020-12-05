Furniture maker sees growth amid economic challenges

The period since then has been what Calcagne describes as unprecedented in terms of the number of orders they have received.

In September, Craftmaster opened another plant in Lenoir. That plant employs 65 people, and Calcagne says they are looking to expand by another 40 to 50 workers.

He said the situation at Craftmaster is not unique, and that many furniture makers are so inundated with orders that they have backlogs double and triple what they were before the pandemic.

“I know the unemployment numbers are still high, but we’re looking to hire, and I think probably a lot of these other furniture companies are, to be honest with you,” Calcagne said.

COVID-19 still imposes some burdens, however. Calcagne estimates there have been between 15 to 20 confirmed cases in the company in the last four to five months.

Beyond confirmed cases, he said, the company also has seen a rising number of employees who had to take time off work to quarantine because of virus exposure. However, Calcagne said, many of those did not end up testing positive.

Calcagne said he does not see the company’s trajectory changing unless case numbers worsen to the point that there are shutdowns.