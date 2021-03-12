Furniture industry 'decimated' by foam shortage after Texas storm

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The shortage affects foam and furniture makers across the United States, Calcagne said.

“It’s pretty much decimated our industry,” he said.

With no foam to fill furniture, Craftmaster was forced to cut production to three days a week, Calcagne said. The company chose to pay workers for an extra day to help them get by.

Century Furniture is also feeling the effects. Since early March, production hours in some departments have been cut by a half day or a full day each week. CEO Alex Shuford said he expects more cuts in late March and April.

“It’s a pretty bad situation,” Shuford said. “It looks like shortages are going to last for a while and it's definitely going to impact almost all the factories in the upholstery industry around here in their ability to operate.”

Shuford expects Century’s production to be down 30 to 40 percent in March and for that slowdown to last into April. The foam allocations Century is getting have slowly gotten smaller since foam was first limited in early March, Shuford said.

Shuford said he expects the shortage to add two weeks to Century’s production time. “The situation is far from stable and so our predictions are changing weekly,” Shuford said.