Furniture Fundamentals course offered at CVCC

HICKORY - The next eight-week Furniture Fundamentals class at Catawba Valley Community College Furniture Academy is open for registration.

This online class, which prepares students to enter the hands-on training at the Catawba Valley Furniture Academy, starts on April 20 and ends on June 15. The cost is $180, and scholarship opportunities are available.

After completing the Furniture Fundamentals course, students can enroll in one of seven disciplines: manual cutting, automated cutting, pattern making, sewing, spring up (8-way hand tie), inside upholstery, and outside upholstery.

For more information about enrolling in the Furniture Fundamentals course at the Catawba Valley Furniture Academy in Newton, contact Lori Miller with CVCC’s Business & Industry Services at 828-327-7000, ext. 4284 or Jennifer Eversole at 828-327-7000, ext. 4294.

Founding industry partners are Century Furniture, LEE Industries, Lexington Home Brands, Sherrill Furniture and Vanguard Furniture.

Additional supporting partners include American Home Furnishings Alliance, Atlantic Packaging, Autoquip Corporation, Bassett Furniture, CR Laine, Dimension Wood Products, Ethan Allen, Fairfield Chair, Fairgrove Furniture, Geiger International, Gerber Technology, Harris Handling , Haworth Health Environments, HBF Textiles, HSM Solutions, Heico Fasteners, Image Industries, Leggett & Platt, NC Works Career Center Catawba, Precedent, Southern Carlson, Snyder Paper, TB Arhaus, TCS Designs Inc., TD Fiber, United Sewing and Wesley Hall, Inc.