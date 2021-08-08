Furniture Foundation awards grants in area

HIGH POINT — The American Home Furnishings Alliance (AHFA) Furniture Foundation awarded $44,000 in grants for 2021, with a focus on scholarships for training and academic programs to support the industry.

The Furniture Foundation was established in 1948 to fund research and educational initiatives aimed at improving management, manufacturing and marketing within the home furnishings industry. Since 1990, it has distributed more than $4.2 million in grants to support its mission. The 2021 grants include:

• $15,000 for 60 scholarships to the Alexander Furniture Academy in Taylorsville, part of Catawba Valley Community College. The academy offers sewing and upholstery classes in a simulated factory setting developed in collaboration with local manufacturers.

• $7,000 in scholarships to the Catawba Valley Furniture Academy in Hickory. The academy offers “stackable” credentials in seven areas, including automated cutting, manual cutting, pattern-making, sewing, inside upholstery, outside upholstery and spring-up assembly.