Furniture academy expansion would help fill workforce need

The number of students training at the Catawba Valley Community College furniture academy could double in the coming year with the addition of daytime courses.
The academy currently trains about 300 to 400 students each year, CVCC President Garrett Hinshaw said. “We need to be putting out 1,000 (workers) because that’s how high the demand is,” he said.
The furniture industry needed more workers well before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, manufacturers are seeing a boom in orders while struggling to find workers. CVCC’s furniture academy, which operates in Catawba and Alexander counties, can help fill the job openings. To do so, Hinshaw said he wants to add a full daytime program.
“The big challenge that we have is finding the teachers,” Hinshaw said. “We hire experts in that field and most of them work during the day. So finding individuals that are willing to consider going ahead and transitioning into a full-time educational job — the quality of wages in the furniture industry is exceptional, so it doesn’t make sense for them to take a pay cut to come teach full-time.”
Even with that hurdle, Hinshaw hopes to find instructors to lead the daytime classes by the end of the fiscal year, in summer 2022. Right now, about 25 students are in each class. The addition would add an entire new class during the day.
Hinshaw has been thinking of expanding the program since its start seven years ago, he said. “These companies come into our region and they can’t access the talent they need,” Hinshaw said. “That creates a real pinch point for us because we want to take care of our existing businesses but we also want to welcome new businesses because it diversifies the economy and it’s good for the community.”
Every furniture academy graduate has gotten a job in the industry, Hinshaw said. The connection between employers and potential employees makes the hiring process easier, he said.
“We would love to have a full-time daytime program going on, not just doing it in the evenings, so we can move more workers through that pipeline into the industry, because there’s a huge unmet demand out there in the furniture industry,” Hinshaw said.