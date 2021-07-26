Furniture academy expansion would help fill workforce need

The number of students training at the Catawba Valley Community College furniture academy could double in the coming year with the addition of daytime courses.

The academy currently trains about 300 to 400 students each year, CVCC President Garrett Hinshaw said. “We need to be putting out 1,000 (workers) because that’s how high the demand is,” he said.

The furniture industry needed more workers well before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, manufacturers are seeing a boom in orders while struggling to find workers. CVCC’s furniture academy, which operates in Catawba and Alexander counties, can help fill the job openings. To do so, Hinshaw said he wants to add a full daytime program.

“The big challenge that we have is finding the teachers,” Hinshaw said. “We hire experts in that field and most of them work during the day. So finding individuals that are willing to consider going ahead and transitioning into a full-time educational job — the quality of wages in the furniture industry is exceptional, so it doesn’t make sense for them to take a pay cut to come teach full-time.”