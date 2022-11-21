 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Furniture Academy celebrates newest graduating class

furniture-p1

Pictured are Catawba Valley Furniture Academy graduates Ryan Nance, Devonna Blackburn, Lashanda Streeter, Judith Lopez and Tim Vaughn; Ronnie Wilcox, Upholstery instructor; Deb Elliott, Manual Cutting instructor; Cindy Foster, Sewing instructor; Brandy Knox, Sewing instructor; Kevin Hammonds, Manual Cutting and Automated Cutting instructor; Randy Burns, Executive Director of K64 and Workforce Development; Caren Howard, Human Resources Manager for Century Furniture; Bill McBrayer, Human Resources Director Lexington Furniture and Vice Chair of NCCS Board; Gary Muller, Executive Dean Economic Development and Corporate Education; Cindy Fulbright, Director Catawba and Alexander Furniture Academies; Greg Setzer, CAD Tech and Automated Cutting instructor; Davashia Woos, Upholstery instructor.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Furniture Academy (CVFA) recently celebrated its graduating students from the Furniture Fundamentals program.

Graduates for three different types of certificates were recognized during a ceremony held at the Catawba Valley Furniture Academy. The CVFA is a partnership between Catawba Valley Community College and major western North Carolina furniture manufacturers.

Completing the Sewing Certificate were Devonna Blackburn, Lashanda Street and Judith Lopez.

Ryan Nance completed the Manual Cutting Certificate, and the Inside Upholstery Certificate was completed by Tim Vaughn.

Catawba Valley Furniture Academy’s unique training prepares a future workforce for immediate employment. Training is offered in seven skilled disciplines: Manual Cutting, Automated Cutting, Pattern Making, Sewing, Inside Upholstery, Outside Upholstery and 8-way Hand Tie Spring Up.

The training is conducted Monday through Thursday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m. and is taught by skilled artisans employed by local furniture manufacturers.

To enroll in the next eight-week CVFA Furniture Fundamentals class starting on Jan. 17, 2023, contact Cindy Fulbright, CVFA Project Manager, at 828-327-7000, ext. 4778 or email lfulbright@cvcc.edu or call the Corporate Development Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4294.

