Furniture academy celebrates its newest graduates

Graduates for three types of certificates were recognized during a recent ceremony for the Catawba Valley Furniture Academy.

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Furniture Academy celebrated the graduation of 12 of its students on June 23.

Graduates for three types of certificates were recognized during the ceremony for the Catawba Valley Furniture Academy, which is a partnership between Catawba Valley Community College and major western North Carolina furniture manufacturers.

Completing the Sewing Certificate were Brenda Brittain, Karen Granados, Chasity Hendricks, Christine Juarez-Guerrero and Penny Scronce. Lacey Fowler, Noorin Koilakh and Erika Meyer completed the Manual Cutting Certificate.

The Inside Upholstery Certificate was completed by Jonathan Smith and Alonzo Wilson, and the Outside Upholstery Certificate was completed by Mario Matel and Johnathan Woods.

Catawba Valley Furniture Academy’s unique training prepares a future workforce for immediate employment. Training is offered in seven skilled disciplines: Manual Cutting, Automated Cutting, Pattern Making, Sewing, Inside Upholstery, Outside Upholstery and 8-way Hand Tie Spring Up.

The training is conducted Monday through Thursday evenings from 5-8 p.m. and is taught by skilled artisans employed by local furniture manufacturers.

To enroll in the next eight-week CVFA Furniture Fundamentals class starting on Aug. 16, contact Cindy Fulbright, CVFA project manager, at 828-327-7000, ext. 4778, or email lfulbright@cvcc.edu or call the Corporate Development Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4294.

