NEWTON — After being postponed for almost four years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bennett Funeral Service recently reconvened its Healing Hearts Aftercare meetings.

Robbie and Rhonda Bennett, owners of the family owned and operated business, offer the meetings as part of their commitment to providing ongoing support for the families they serve.

Bennett Funeral Service sponsors the Healing Hearts Aftercare meetings and includes a complimentary meal and an informative program presented by a representative from a local organization.

Those in attendance at the May meeting enjoyed a meal and a program provided by Pastor John Whaley titled “Broken but Graced.” Whaley currently serves as the senior North American pioneer for The Rooftop International. Whaley has served as a pastor for 21 years and has over 40 years of experience in ministry. Whaley lost his wife in 2021, and shared his journey, offered advice, and strategies to help overcome the grief associated with the loss of a loved one.

Whaley has written a book outlining his experiences, and it is also titled “Broken but Graced.” For more information, visit www.therooftop.org

“Healing Hearts allows us to give back to the families we serve while creating a community of support for folks who have lost a loved one,” Robbie Bennett said. “These dinner meetings help bring people together who share a common bond and provide a bit of healing during a difficult period of time.” Rhonda Bennett added, “Through Healing Hearts Aftercare, our folks build relationships and create a network of friends as they go through the grieving process.”

For more information regarding the Healing Hearts Aftercare meetings, contact Bennett Funeral Service at 828-465-2111. The next Healing Hearts meeting will take place in September.

Established in 2013 by Rhonda and Robbie Bennett, Bennett Funeral Service is Conover’s only locally owned and operated funeral home. In November 2019, the Bennetts opened a second location in Newton, and it serves as the main office. Bennett Funeral Service is family owned. It has been voted the Best Funeral Home for eight consecutive years and Best Overall Business and Best Customer Service for 2022. For additional information visit www.bennettfuneralservice.com.