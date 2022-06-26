Funeral service hosts Camp Med program

NEWTON — Bennett Funeral Service recently hosted students who participated in Catawba County Schools’ Camp Med summer program. The students were accompanied by career development coordinators, Shelly Isenhour-Essary and Angela Raby.

This is the second year students from Catawba County Schools have had the opportunity to participate in the Camp Med program. The theme for 2022 was “Brain Health.” During the weeklong experience, students engaged in health care career-related activities within the Catawba County community and reflected on local healthcare strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and challenges.

Funding for the Camp Med program was provided by a grant from the Wake Forest School of Medicine, a Northwest Area Health Education Center program. Camp Med is designed to identify, recruit, educate, and prepare diverse high school students for careers in the health profession. The program activities include presentations from local experts, tours, observations, and hands-on activities.

While visiting Bennett Funeral Service, Robbie Bennett, owner, welcomed the students, provided lunch, and gave each student and their leaders a complimentary swag bag. Kyle Bennett, funeral assistant, presented information about the funeral industry, such as career opportunities, education and training, and the importance of serving families during a time of loss. Donna Rudisill, community relations director, led the students on a tour of Bennett’s Newton location.

Shelly Isenhour-Essary stated, “We appreciate our community partners for being committed to our schools and supporting our growing student population. Without community business partnerships like Bennett Funeral Service, we would be unable to host a successful Camp Med. This provides a quality environment for our students to learn and affords them many opportunities to have authentic hands-on experiences.”

Established in 2013 by Rhonda and Robbie Bennett, Bennett Funeral Service is Conover’s only locally-owned and operated funeral home. In November 2019, the Bennetts opened a second location in Newton, and it serves as the main office. Bennett Funeral Service is family-owned. They have been voted the Best Funeral Home for seven consecutive years. For additional information, visit their website, www.bennettfuneralservice.com or call 828-465-2111.