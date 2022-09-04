Funeral service honors teachers

Bennett Funeral Service recently recognized the winners of its online Inspirational Teacher contest. Facebook users were asked to nominate a teacher who had inspired them. Kyle Bennett, funeral assistant, visited the schools and presented each recipient with a $100 gift card.

The Inspirational Teacher contest winners include Tammy McClamrock Mitchell, Claremont Elementary School; Laura McLeymore, St. Stephens Elementary School; and William Farnsworth, Bunker Hill High School.

Mitchell is a first-year teacher and was once the school secretary for Claremont Elementary. While working two jobs, she completed her education degree and returned to Claremont to begin her teaching career.

McLeymore is in her 15th year of teaching; all years have been at St. Stephens Elementary.

She teaches in the Dual Immersion program; her classroom is made up of 50% native English speakers and 50% native Spanish speakers.

Farnsworth teaches high school civics and has nine years of experience; all years have been at Bunker Hill.

He loves challenging his students and infusing technology into his curriculum.

“This was my first time meeting these inspirational teachers,” said Kyle Bennett.

“Their administrators spoke very highly of each. The common traits I witnessed within each of the winning teachers were their passion for teaching and their love for their students. It was apparent they truly love what they do.”

Rhonda and Robbie Bennett, owners of Bennett Funeral Service, and their son, Kyle, and daughter-in-law, Lindsay, are graduates of Catawba County schools, and they enjoy giving back to their community.

“It is an honor to help our teachers,” Robbie Bennett said.

“The pandemic has presented a tough situation for all educators. We want them to know they are appreciated, and we recognize their hard work and dedication to the children of Catawba County. My wife, Rhonda previously worked with the school system and knows firsthand that teachers spend much of their own money to provide educational supplies for their classrooms and the basic needs of their students.”

Rhonda Bennett added, “We are grateful to everyone who works in the field of education. It is a very demanding profession, but it offers many rewards. Often you do not see the impact you make until years later.”

The Bennetts are also supporters of high school athletics as well as the Backpack program.

Established in 2013 by Rhonda and Robbie Bennett, Bennett Funeral Service is Conover’s only locally-owned and operated funeral home. In November 2019, the Bennetts opened a second location in Newton, and it serves as the main office. Bennett Funeral Service is family-owned.

They have been voted the Best Funeral Home in Catawba County for eight consecutive years.

