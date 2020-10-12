Funds can help Hickory residential utility customers

HICKORY — Hickory residential utility customers who have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic may apply for utility billing assistance through a partnership program between the City of Hickory and Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry (GHCCM).

On July 21, the City entered into an agreement with Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry to utilize Community Development Block Grant funding from the CARES Act (CDBG-CV) in the amount of $155,684 to make emergency grant payments for water/sewer utility bills on behalf of needy households.

Initial guidelines of the program limited the grant payment period to three months and capped funding per household at $100.

HUD recently changed the regulation from a maximum of three months of payments to maximum of six months.

At the Hickory City Council meeting on Oct. 6, Hickory City Council approved amending the funding agreement with GHCCM to extend the grant payment period to six months based on the updated HUD guidelines and eliminate the maximum grant payment to meet the greater needs of households.