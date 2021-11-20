Fundraising store helps The Corner Table

NEWTON — The Corner Table will operate a Dewey’s Bakery fundraising location in Newton for the holiday season.

The store will be open now through Dec. 23 and will operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The store will be closed on Sunday. The store address is 122 N. Main Ave. in Newton.

A portion of proceeds from each sale will go directly to The Corner Table to help feed hungry people in Catawba County through various food programs.

“We’re excited to partner with Dewey’s Bakery to accomplish our goals this year, and we want to encourage everyone to stop by for their holiday shopping,” said Summer Jenkins, executive director of The Corner Table. “The money we raise will make a difference in the lives of the less fortunate in our community.”

Items available in the store will include Dewey’s Moravian cookie gift tins, Moravian sugar cake, savory cheese straws and much more. Moravian cookie flavors include ginger spice, classic sugar, chocolate dipped mint and others.