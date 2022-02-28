Fundraising gala to have Roaring '20s theme

HIDDENITE — A Roaring '20s Gala arts fundraiser benefiting the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is scheduled for Friday, March 25. Tickets are now on sale for the annual fundraising event. All proceeds will benefit the center and its ongoing efforts to provide arts and cultural opportunities for all ages.

This year’s theme invites guests to experience an evening of dinner, cash wine bar, dancing, live jazz and swing music, and a silent auction filled with items from regional artists and local businesses.

Roaring '20s Gala’s musical entertainment is great for those who enjoy dancing. The evening will feature jazz and swing music by Rick Cline’s Moodswings from the tranquil sounds of the early crooners to the edgier rockabilly of the 1950s and 1960s, all the way to the hits of the 1970s and 1980s. Members include Rick Cline on drums, Nathan Hefner on vocals and piano, Doug Henry on sax and clarinet, and Byron Bean on trombone. Moodswings has been charming audiences all over the Hickory area for more than 20 years.

Roaring '20s costumes are welcomed, but not required.

The gala begins at 7 p.m. and will be held at the Hiddenite Center Educational Complex located at 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Hiddenite. Tickets are $35 each.