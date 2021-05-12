Fundraiser to feature 2 beach music groups

LENOIR — Two bands in the Beach Music Hall of Fame — The Catalinas and The Tams — will be featured in a July 23 fundraiser benefitting Relay For Life of Catawba Valley. The event to fight cancer will be held at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center, 1913 Hickory Blvd. SE, Lenoir.

Since the band's conception in a choral room at South Mecklenburg High School in 1957, The Catalinas have been a dominant force on the musical scene in the Southeast, having played thousands of corporate parties, weddings, festivals and private parties of all kinds.

The Tams have been entertaining and thrilling audiences for more than 50 years and are known for such hits as “Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy" and “What Kind of Fool."

The benefit raises funds for the American Cancer Society to improve cancer survival, to decrease the rate of cancer, and improve the quality of life for cancer patients.

There are two pricing options: $30 concert only with reserved seat. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. with the concert to start at 7 p.m. Or, $50 VIP dinner (low-country boil catered by Colson Park Catering), cash bar and Artist Circle seats (limited number of VIP). Dinner starts at 5 p.m.

Order online www.broyhillcenter.com or call box office at 828-726-2404 or 2407. Can buy at box office also.