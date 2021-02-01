Fundraiser to benefit Newton 19-year-old in his battle with leukemia

Mayson Archer’s journey with cancer has followed him through chemotherapy, graduation from Discovery High while hospitalized, remission and, now, another fight with leukemia.

The now 19-year-old was first diagnosed with leukemia in August 2019. His mother, Stacey, said he did four rounds of chemotherapy before going into remission four months later. He graduated in 2020 from Discovery High while still in the hospital.

“Our community has been so supportive,” Stacey said. “Newton-Conover City Schools has also supported us during this time.” She was an employee of the school system until recently.

Stacey said her son was in good health after being in remission for about nine months. Then some concerns popped up. “He was planning to go back to work, but then he found out on September 17 of last year that the (leukemia) was back.”

Mayson has now undergone three rounds of chemotherapy. He is in the process of receiving a bone marrow transplant.

When Christine Vaughan heard that Mayson was in need of a bone marrow transplant, she knew she needed to do something.