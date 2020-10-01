Fundraiser to benefit Hiddenite arts center

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center will host its annual Blue Moon - Harvest the Arts fundraiser from 7-9:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, on the Center’s Heritage Ballfield, 70 Hiddenite Church Road.

Local favorites The Night Move Band will provide music under the big tent. Pre-boxed barbecue dinners will be served. A silent auction and a cake auction will be included.

Call the Center at 828-632-6966 to purchase tickets or reserve a table for your group. Limited seating is available.

Donna Latham, executive director, said that from now until Oct. 30, the Hiddenite Center is making extra efforts to reach out to the public, asking for donations and memberships to support the arts and the community at large in Alexander County. New this year is a business membership.

The Hiddenite Center provides arts programming to students in the county including performances and workshops, art, pottery, dance and various workshops to the community at its educational complex, events for entertainment and fundraisers, and supports local and regional artists by providing gallery space that is free to the public.