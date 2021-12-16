Fundraiser supports area veterans, families

HICKORY — The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 34 Hickory sold raffle tickets for its 2021 fundraising campaign.

Three winners received cash prizes on Dec. 9 at the chapter’s monthly meeting. Forrest Greene received first prize of $500, Floyd Justus received second prize of $250 which he elected to donate back to the chapter, and Brenda Decker received third prize of $100.

The funds raised support Catawba County veterans and spouses. As a 501(c) 4 nonprofit organization, the chapter can only use funds for veteran purposes. The goal of Chapter 34 Hickory DAV is to support veterans and their families in Catawba County.

Types of services provided by the chapter include assistance with disability claims, transportation to doctor appointments, disaster relief, dental services, ramp construction, home repairs, and other needs.

DAV Chapter 34 officers and members wish to thank all who donated to support its efforts in assisting veterans of Catawba County. For more information regarding the DAV Chapter 34 organization, contact Cmdr. Jake Shronce at 828-256-8248. If you would like to make a donation, mail it to P.O. Box 1, Hickory NC 28603.