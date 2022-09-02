Fundraiser highlights locally sourced produce

HICKORY — For the past six years, Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry and the Downtown Hickory Farmers Market have come together to share the contribution that both organizations bring to the area.

The upcoming fundraiser, Farm to Fork, Returning to Our Roots, is focusing on the importance of supporting local farmers that bring fresh fruits, vegetables, baked goods, cheese, and meat products to Hickory’s downtown twice a week. GHCCM is fortunate to receive the fresh bounty from the farmers participating at the DHFM. Sharing fresh locally grown foods with the neighbors (clients) through the GHCCM Nutrition Center is an important part of encouraging a healthier lifestyle for a vulnerable population.

Both the GHCM Medical Clinic and the GHCCM Nutrition Center collaborate with neighbors/patients to improve food choices that will impact their overall health. The GHCCM collaboration with the DHFM assists with having a plentiful supply of fresh foods for those who seek supplemental monthly food from GHCCM.

The public is invited to join GHCCM and DHFM on Saturday, Sept. 10, 5-9 p.m. at Hart Square, Sigmon Family Education Center, 5055 Hope Road, Vale, for Farm to Fork, Returning to Our Roots.

Chef Ben Sullivan has created a menu that features local farmers and will include a wide variety of choices that will accommodate vegetarians, and those preferring gluten free. The selections include smoked pork with barbecue sauces, biscuits with butter and jam, cabbage panzanella salad, cucumber salad, sweet potato salad, three sisters’ salad, Carolina gold rice, fall squash medley and topped off with a berry cobbler. Chef Ben is sourcing foods from Raising Roots Farm, Honey Tree Farm, Mai’s Farm, Walker Farm, Lineberger/Kildeer Farm, Da Farm at Blueberry Hill and 3:19 Farm.

Sullivan is a veteran of over 20 years in the hospitality industry, graduating from Johnson and Wales University summa cum laude. He has made Hickory his home for nine years and has participated in Farm to Fork from the beginning. He is also an active board member of the DHFM.

The evening will feature a summer meal, games including corn hole and axe throwing, guest musical entertainment by Sarah Siskind and Liam Bailey with Two Bird Stone, a bourbon giveaway, a bourbon tasting and an opportunity to take home a sunflower wreath full of scratch-off lottery tickets.

Liam Bailey is a local musician with deep roots in the music industry. Before spinning off to form Two Bird Stone, Bailey was a highly sought-after Nashville studio and road musician. He also worked in commercial post-production with bandmate, Chad Kelly (accordion), a two-time Emmy Award nominee who has composed original music for numerous award-winning and critically acclaimed films and documentaries.

Also performing with Liam Bailey and Two Bird Stone, is award-winning singer/songwriter Sarah Siskind. As stated by Linda Wade, GHCCM Director of Development, “Their combined talents bring their original material together for an evening of unforgettable music. Using the name 'Modern Appalachia' to frame the marriage of traditional and progressive takes on the sound of our Appalachian region, and stories in song that span the spectrum from heartfelt ballads to full on electric rock.”

Tickets for the event are $75 per person. Each ticket includes the locally sourced meal, one complimentary signature beverage plus an additional beverage ticket, live music and games. Raffles and the bourbon tasting are an additional cost. There is plentiful parking at Hart Square or round-trip bus transportation at $10 per person is available and advance registration is necessary. Adult beverages are available at $5 per drink.

Major sponsors of the fundraiser are Frye Regional Medical Center, a Duke LifePoint Hospital; Lowes Foods, Alex Lee, MDI; Paramount Automotive; and OrthoCarolina. Additional sponsorships include games sponsor, First Citizens Bank; entertainment sponsors, Pepsi of Hickory, McKinney - Graham Dental Arts; beverage sponsor, R H Barringer Distributing Company; and transportation sponsor, Glaze Design, Build and Remodel.

To purchase tickets online, go to www.ccmhickory.org, by phone, 828-323-7902. Deadline for ticket purchases is Sept. 5. The event benefits and supports the mission of both organizations, GHCCM and DHFM.

For over 53 years GHCCM has served our vulnerable neighbors who are facing crisis, living in poverty and/or experiencing homelessness in Catawba County. The services provide assistance to local neighbors (clients) including rent and mortgage support, utilities, heat, clothing, medical care, access to pharmaceuticals, interagency referrals, and utilizing our Whole Life Center, which journeys with our neighbors to take the ‘Next Step’ towards changing lives towards a brighter future.

For 20 years, the Downtown Hickory Farmers Market (DHFM) has served Hickory and surrounding communities in the foothills with locally grown produce, meat, fruits, and flowers as well as baked goods, cheeses, and an array of artisans.

The DHFM is open year-round on Saturdays and takes place twice weekly from mid-April through October on Union Square becoming a reliable destination for local healthy food in an otherwise food desert.

GHCCM is open to serve neighbors in most need. The ministry is dependent on financial contributions to continue offering the wide range of support to our neighbors. It is the goal of GHCCM to work together to offer stability to those in crisis. For the current schedule, ministry offerings and to donate, visit our website at www.ccmhickory.org. For additional information email info@ccmhickory.org. To volunteer send your request to outreach@ccmhickory.org.