Fundraiser a success for Safe Harbor organization

HICKORY — Organizers of Safe Harbor’s 13th annual Celebrate the Harvest event at Hickory Bible Church on Monday, Oct. 17, said the event was a spectacular display of God’s grace and the community's commitment and generosity to see life transformation happen.

The energy of the evening was magnified with a performance from Cruse Music and giving praise to God, they added.

The theme of this year’s event was “Thank You for Giving to the Lord,” and the purpose was to hear the personal testimonies of women that have turned their lives over to Christ and are experiencing a happy and full recovery in him. This was demonstrated through a representation of three women who turned their feeling of hopelessness from their past into beauty for their future and that of their families.

More than $128,000 was raised Monday night, and more donations are expected over the coming months. These donations allow for women and children to walk through the rest of their lives clean and sober; live in a stable home for the first time; or move forward in life with sustainable employment.

The 2022 Lighthouse Keeper Award recipient is Gayle Barnwell for her many years of humble service and devotion to Safe Harbor.

Safe Harbor thanks its ambassadors and its top Legacy Transformer Donors: Annihilare, Conover Chiropractic, EZ Way Auto Sales, Transportation Insight and U Haul.

Safe Harbor is a faith-based 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2006. Safe Harbor offers services to help women, children and families in the Hickory area restore their confidence and renew their sense of purpose through immediate and long-term programs of faith-based support, skills, education and personal empowerment. A nonprofit, non-denominational human services organization, Safe Harbor offers a safety net to those in the community who are hurting, homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless as well as those struggling with substance use disorder or emotional brokenness.