Funding to help homeowners in need

Catawba County received $100,000 to help a dozen homeowners with emergency repairs to their homes.

The county received the urgent repair grant from the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency. The money can be used to repair leaking roofs, fix broken heating units, improve handicap accessibility and more, according to information from the county.

This is the 13th urgent repair grant Catawba County has received.

The county is contracting with the Western Piedmont Council of Governments to administer and manage the grant, at a cost of $12,000. The remaining $88,000 will be used for the repairs, according to the county.

The WPCOG has a list of homeowners in need and will work from the list to repair homes.

At their Monday meeting, the Catawba County Board of Commissioners allocated the grant money for the project and adopted an agreement with the WPCOG to administer the grant.

The board of commissioners also accepted federal COVID-19 recovery funding, approved a grant-funded project and approved a land purchase.

American Rescue Plan funding

