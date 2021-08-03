Funding to help homeowners in need

Catawba County received $100,000 to help a dozen homeowners with emergency repairs to their homes.
The county received the urgent repair grant from the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency. The money can be used to repair leaking roofs, fix broken heating units, improve handicap accessibility and more, according to information from the county.
This is the 13th urgent repair grant Catawba County has received.
The county is contracting with the Western Piedmont Council of Governments to administer and manage the grant, at a cost of $12,000. The remaining $88,000 will be used for the repairs, according to the county.
The WPCOG has a list of homeowners in need and will work from the list to repair homes.
At their Monday meeting, the Catawba County Board of Commissioners allocated the grant money for the project and adopted an agreement with the WPCOG to administer the grant.
The board of commissioners also accepted federal COVID-19 recovery funding, approved a grant-funded project and approved a land purchase.
American Rescue Plan funding
Catawba County received $30.9 million in American Rescue Plan act funding from the federal government, Deputy County Manager Mary Furtado said at Monday’s board meeting.
The money is meant to spur economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Catawba County has already allocated about $5 million in ARP funding for two water and sewer projects and a broadband internet study.
The board of commissioners passed a resolution to accept the ARP funding at Monday’s meeting.
YMCA stream restoration
The Catawba County Board of Commissioners allocated $46,000 in a N.C. Department of Environmental Quality Water Resources grant to restore a stream running through the YMCA of Catawba Valley property.
The money, along with $35,000 in matching funds provided by the YMCA, will restore 500 feet of Cripple Creek, decreasing flooding and erosion of the stream, according to information from the county.
Landfill property purchase
Catawba County is going to buy 22 acres next to Blackburn Landfill for additional soil to cover waste at the landfill. The board of commissioners approved the $440,000 land purchase at Monday’s meeting.
The county also plans to demolish four buildings on the new property and several surrounding properties. The commissioners approved spending $35,000 for the demolitions.