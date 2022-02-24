Funding to address needs of court-involved youth

TAYLORSVILLE — The Alexander County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council (JCPC) has studied the risk factors and needs of Juvenile Court-involved youth in Alexander County and has issued a request for proposals.

The JCPC anticipates funds from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in the amount of $20,446 to fund restorative justice programs such as mediation/conflict resolution and teen court. Such programs will serve delinquent and at-risk youth for the state fiscal year 2022-2023 beginning on or after July 1, 2022. The use of these funds in this county require a 30 percent local match.

Proposed program services should target the following risk factors for delinquency or repeat delinquency: school behavior problems, juveniles who associate with other delinquent peers, parenting skills, mental health, and reduction in juvenile recidivism.

Local public agencies, 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporations, and local housing authorities are invited to submit applications to provide services addressing these areas of needs and risks.

To apply for FY 2022-2023 JCPC funding, you must complete and submit your application online by accessing NC ALLIES. Read and follow all instructions at https://cp.ncdjjdp.org/CP/.