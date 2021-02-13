 Skip to main content
Funding a business to be topic of webinar
HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost “Funding Your Business” webinar on Tuesday, Feb. 16, from 5-6 p.m. The program will be in a webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers or mobile devices. 

Funding a business is a challenge in good times, and it's even more challenging during the current economic environment. This webinar reviews the traditional business funding options from bootstapping/self-funding, loans and private equity.

There is no charge to attend this webinar, but pre-registration is required. Registered participants will receive a link to join the program from their computer. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.

