Fun ride to support Veterans Helping Veterans

HICKORY — The first Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans "Fun Ride" will be held Saturday, Sept. 24. Motorcycle riders will start from Blue Ridge Harley-Davidson in Hickory and end at Alpine Inn in Marion.

Registration will be from 9-11:15 a.m. The first bike out will be at 9:30 a.m., and the last bike out will be at 11:30 a.m. The last bike in will be at 3 p.m.

The cost is $20 per bike and $5 per rider. All proceeds benefit Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans.

Donations can be made online at www.foothillsveteranshelpingveterans.com under "Ways to Help," or by sending a check to Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans, PO Box 404, Newton, NC 28658.

The fun ride will include door prizes and a silent auction. The mission of the fun ride is to raise awareness of the problems facing veterans who may be homeless, needy, or at risk and in need of services, assistance, and support.

To volunteer for or sponsor the event, contact Jennifer Boatright at jennifer.boatright@abccm.org.