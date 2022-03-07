Full Circle Arts to honor work of photographers

HICKORY — Full Circle Arts will honor the winners and participants in its exhibition “CityScapes: Urban Photography," with a reception from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, at Full Circle Arts.
The photographers were asked to express their views of the urban spaces around them. They have come up with a wide variety of images, from far away and close to home.
The show was judged by Jeff Cline, businessman, photographer and world traveler.
Winners are: First prize, "Modern Day Cliff Dwellers (Chicago)," by Timothy J. Ambrose: second prize, "Watch Tower," by Cynthis Martin; third prize, "Memphis Blues," by Meredith Janssen. Honorable mentions: "Stand Tall," by Melissa Crosson; "Ironing in the Rain," by Allen Finley; "P. O. B. Rainbow," by John Koval.
Visitors will be able to vote for their favorite photograph to give it a People’s Choice award.
At the reception, Full Circle Arts’ members offer refreshments. There will also be a scavenger hunt for images in the photographs.
“CityScapes” continues to April 2.
There will be a separate show at Full Circle Arts March 9 to April 2, “Expressions by Anita Butler."
Visitors are asked to wear a mask when not eating and drinking.
Full Circle Arts is an artists’ cooperative located in downtown Hickory, 42-B Third St., NW. More information about Full Circle Arts, classes, membership, or other upcoming events is available at 828-322-7545. Its website is at www.fullcirclearts.org.