Full Circle Arts to honor work of photographers

HICKORY — Full Circle Arts will honor the winners and participants in its exhibition “CityScapes: Urban Photography," with a reception from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, at Full Circle Arts.

The photographers were asked to express their views of the urban spaces around them. They have come up with a wide variety of images, from far away and close to home.

The show was judged by Jeff Cline, businessman, photographer and world traveler.

Winners are: First prize, "Modern Day Cliff Dwellers (Chicago)," by Timothy J. Ambrose: second prize, "Watch Tower," by Cynthis Martin; third prize, "Memphis Blues," by Meredith Janssen. Honorable mentions: "Stand Tall," by Melissa Crosson; "Ironing in the Rain," by Allen Finley; "P. O. B. Rainbow," by John Koval.

Visitors will be able to vote for their favorite photograph to give it a People’s Choice award.

At the reception, Full Circle Arts’ members offer refreshments. There will also be a scavenger hunt for images in the photographs.

“CityScapes” continues to April 2.