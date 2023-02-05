HICKORY — Full Circle Arts is inviting artists to enter their work in its photography competition and exhibition, “Reflections."

The show is open to all visual artists in the area using photographic media. They are asked to look for reflected images in the world around them. For this exhibition photographs are expected to be in printed format.

Artists should bring their work to Full Circle Arts, 42-B Third St. NW in downtown Hickory Thursday, Feb. 23, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; or Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information go to www.fullcirclearts.org/events.

Entry fee must be paid at time of delivery. Cash, check, credit cards are accepted. Registration fee is non-refundable. For Full Circle Arts exhibiting members, entry fee is $10. For Full Circle Arts associate and patron members, the fee is $15. For non-members the fee is $20. The fee is for up to three entries.

The show may be juried, depending on space available, and will be judged for ribbon awards. The judge is Jeffrey Wilhelm. Wilhelm took up photography while studying engineering at N.C. State University. He was a photographers mate in the Navy in Spain and on the USS Saratoga aircraft carrier until 1983, then a photojournalist on staff of the Charlotte Observer. He retired as a photo editor in 2014 and continues to photograph for himself and his friends.

The public is invited to the opening reception on Thursday, March 9, 6-8 p.m. at Full Circle Arts. The show will be on display March 9 to April 8.

Full Circle Arts is a nonprofit artists’ cooperative located in downtown Hickory, 42-B Third St.t NW. Hours currently are Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information about Full Circle Arts, classes, membership, or other upcoming events is available at 828-322-7545. Visit www.fullcirclearts.org.