Full Circle Arts sponsors competition

HICKORY — Artists in the area are invited to enter a competition at Full Circle Arts. The purpose of the competition — “It’s Music to My Eyes” — is to give area artists a means to show art in all visual media. Full Circle Arts is looking for artists to show how music affects them in their art and their lives. In two or three sentences, tell us what inspired you to create this particular work of art.

Works are due at the gallery, Thursday, Jan. 6, or Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. The exhibition will be on display Jan. 20 to Feb. 19. Entries will be juried for acceptance and judged for prizes.

Entry fee must be paid at time of delivery. Cash, check, credit cards are accepted. Registration fee is non-refundable. The entry fee for FCA exhibiting members is $10. The fee for FCA associate and patron members is $25. For nonmembers, the fee is $35. The fee is for up to three entries.

Juror and judge is Byron Jones. Awards include first place, $300; second place, $200; third place, $100; and honorable mention and people’s choice certificates.

An opening reception will be held Thursday, Jan. 20, from 6-8 p.m. at Full Circle Arts.