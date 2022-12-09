Full Circle Arts silent auction to conclude with party

HICKORY — Full Circle Arts ends its 13th annual fundraising silent auction with a grand finale party on Saturday, Dec. 17.

There are many items to bid for, donated by artists and other friends. There will be refreshments and a 50-50 cash raffle

The purpose of the auction is to raise funds for Full Circle Arts, a nonprofit cooperative dedicated to the promotion and understanding of art in and around Hickory, with its art gallery, competitions for artists, educational programs, and events. FCA president, Ellen Schwarzbek, says FCA’s most urgent need is a working printer.

Full Circle Arts’ members believe in supporting the cultural life of the area, as well as providing a good time and place for people to start looking for holiday gifts.

A preview of the auction items can be seen now at Full Circle Arts.

The finale on Dec. 17 will be held from 6-8 p.m. Bidding ends at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to bid are $5 per person. Those who don’t wish to bid are welcome to browse and enjoy.

FCA is a nonprofit artists’ cooperative located in downtown Hickory, 42-B Third St., NW. Hours currently are Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information about Full Circle Arts, classes, membership, or other upcoming events is available at www.fullcirclearts.org. You may also call 828-322-7545.