HICKORY — Full Circle Arts’ spring competition includes 25 artists from the area. The exhibition will be on display April 27 to May 27. There is no specific theme for the show, so all ideas are expressed in all sorts of media: painting, photography, glass art, paper, wood, collage.

The show is being judged by Bud Caywood, a longtime furniture designer, visual artist, and poet who has won awards and has judged art exhibitions throughout North Carolina. Winners will be announced at the reception to honor the artists Thursday, May 4, from 6-8 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

According to Clay James, FCA’s newest exhibiting member, “This show highlights Full Circle Arts' focus as an 'underground' place for art." The exhibition is sponsored by FCA members, Douglas Bishop, CPA, and others.

At the same time there will be a show “Two Points of View: Colored pencil drawings from Ellen Schwarzbek and Kathryn Regel." This can be seen in Full Circle Arts’ “brick” gallery, May 4 to June 3.

FCA is an artists’ cooperative located in downtown Hickory, 42-B Third St. NW. More information about Full Circle Arts, classes, membership, or other upcoming events is available at 828-322-7545. You may also write to Full Circle Arts, PO Box 3905, Hickory NC 28603, or email gallery@fullcirclearts.org. Visit its website at www.fullcirclearts.org.