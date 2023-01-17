 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Full Circle Arts plans reception for Cool, Cool, Cool

“The Coolest Chick in Town” by Vyvyan L. Dunne

HICKORY — The public is invited to the opening reception of Full Circle Arts' latest competition/exhibition, Cool, Cool, Cool, on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 6-8 p.m. The theme of the show is anything related to a season of cool.

All sorts of visual media can be seen, including painting, collage, mosaic, original print, photography, and more. Judge for the show was Thomas Thielemann, director and instructor of the Visual Arts Program at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute.

Winners will be announced at the reception.

Members of Full Circle Arts are providing refreshments. 

Full Circle Arts is an artists’ cooperative located in downtown Hickory at 42-B Third St. NW. More information about Full Circle Arts, classes, membership, or other upcoming events is available at 828-322-7545. You may also write to Full Circle Arts, PO Box 3905, Hickory NC 28603, or email gallery@fullcirclearts.org. Visit its website at www.fullcirclearts.org.

