Full Circle Arts names winners of exhibition

HICKORY — Full Circle Arts announces the winners of its current exhibition “Hot Hot Hot.”

It is a free-wheeling show where artists are presenting their personal expression of what “hot” means to them. You can see examples of hot weather, climate, social issues, style, and more.

The winners are:

• First prize: "Watchfires," by Karen Parker

• Second prize: "Chaise," by Carol Turner

• Third prize: "Forest Heat," by Andrew Atkin

Honorable mentions:

• "Cooling Off," by Jennifer Cline

• "A Midsummer Night's Bloom," by Vyvyan L. Dunne

• "Itsy Bitsy Still Fits," by Millie Hefner

• "Paloma," by Maria Register

• "Hot Debate," by Tommy Stine

The competition was judged by Paula Koch Miller, program manager at Children’s Hope Alliance Heartstrings Therapeutic Music and Art Program in Statesville.

The show continues at full Circle Arts to Aug. 27.

Full Circle Arts is an artists’ cooperative located in downtown Hickory, 42-B Third St. NW. More information about Full Circle Arts, classes, membership, or other upcoming events is available at 828-322-7545. You may also write to Full Circle Arts, PO Box 3905, Hickory NC 28603, or email gallery@fullcirclearts.org. Visit its website at www.fullcirclearts.org.