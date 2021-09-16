 Skip to main content
Full Circle Arts names Tiny Art Show winners
Full Circle Arts names Tiny Art Show winners

HICKORY — Full Circle Arts announced award winners in its Tiny Art Show. The winning works are:

• First prize, "Poplars' Barn," by Karin Koval

• Second prize, "Surreal Beauty," by L. Michelle Bitler

• Third prize, "Iron Thunder," by Ned Houston

Honorable mentions:

• "Later Attempts to Cage Chance," by Walt McGervey

• "No. 11," by Karen Parker

• "Jelly Fish Reef," by Chris Parsons

• "Buffet Fan," by Maria Register

• "After the Storm," by Teena Stewart

The exhibition was judged by area painter Steve Brooks.

All of the art is on an intimate scale, no more than 7 inches high or wide, and includes painting, photography, collage, and sculpture. It is small and affordable.

The Tiny Art show is on display until Oct. 9.

Full Circle Arts is a nonprofit artists’ cooperative located in downtown Hickory, 42-B Third St., NW. Hours are Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.  For more information, call 828-322-7545.

On the Net: www.fullcirclearts.org

