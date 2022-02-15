Full Circle Arts event will honor artists

HICKORY — Full Circle Arts announces a reception to honor the artists of the exhibition “It’s Music to My Eyes” Thursday, Feb. 17, from 6-8 p.m.

The reception includes musical performances by students from North View Middle School.

A presentation of the young performers’ visual art is also planned. Refreshments will be provided. Guests are asked to wear a mask when not eating or drinking.

For the exhibition, visual artists were asked to show how music affects them in their art and their lives. The show was judged by Byron Jones, a retired educator, artist, and lover of music. Jones is also showing some of his own art, created with the exacting technique of stippling.

Visitors will be encouraged to vote for their favorite artwork for Peoples’ Choice award.

FCA is an artists’ cooperative located in downtown Hickory, 42-B Third St. NW. More information about Full Circle Arts, classes, membership, or other upcoming events is available at 828-322-7545. You may also write to Full Circle Arts, PO Box 3905, Hickory NC 28603, or email info@fullcirclearts.org. The website is at www.fullcirclearts.org.