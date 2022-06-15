Frye searching for new leader; CEO stepping down July 8

Frye Regional Medical Center's chief executive officer is leaving to take a job with a larger health system.

Rod Harkleroad will leave Frye on July 8, a release from the hospital said. Harkleroad has been CEO of Frye since June 2020.

Frye's chief operating officer, Chris Brown, will be the hospital's interim CEO. A search for a new CEO has begun, the release said.

Harkleroad is taking a job as market president of HighPoint Health System, a large health system in Tennessee that is part of the same LifePoint network as Frye. Before working at Frye, Harkleroad served as CEO of two hospitals within the HighPoint Health System.

“The decision to leave my role at Frye Regional was a very difficult one, but the right one for me and my family,” Harkleroad said. “I am honored to have been part of Frye Regional and Hickory for the last two years. Frye Regional has a wonderful team of dedicated employees, physicians and volunteers with a genuine commitment to advancing the health of this region. I am proud to have been able to call myself one of them and confident that they will continue to flourish and thrive long after my departure.”

During Harkleroad's time leading Frye, he helped bring in specialists in neurosurgery, cardiothoracic surgery and orthopedics to the hospital, the release said.

“Rod’s departure is a bittersweet one,” said Dr. John delCharco, chair of the Frye Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees. “While we are pleased to see him stay within the LifePoint family, we are disappointed to lose such a fantastic leader at Frye. The board looks forward to working with Duke LifePoint on the search for the best executive to fill Rod’s shoes and ensure the success of Frye Regional for generations to come.”