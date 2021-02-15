Frye Regional Medical Center welcomes neurosurgeon

HICKORY —Frye Regional Medical Center welcomes Dr. Mark-Mina Ishak to the Frye Network.

Ishak was named chief resident while he completed his neurological surgery residency at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his complex spine deformity integrated fellowship at Pennsylvania Hospital at the University of Pennsylvania. Additionally, he has specialty radiosurgery training involving the use of gamma knife technology.

Taking care of the brain, spine, and nervous system is a specialized area of focus. Medical conditions treated include spinal cord tumors, spine deformity, spinal revision surgery, spinal fractures, degenerative spinal disorders, traumatic brain injury, brain tumors, pituitary tumors, cerebral hemorrhage, epilepsy, hydrocephalus, intracranial injury, trigeminal neuralgia and stroke.

To schedule an appointment, call FryeCare Neurology at 828-328-5500.

As part of Duke LifePoint Healthcare, FRMC is a 355-bed hospital that has served the medical needs of the Catawba Valley region since 1911.