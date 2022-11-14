Frye Regional Medical Center Names Dr. Philip Greene as new CEO

For the first time in the hospital's history, Frye Regional Medical Center will have a doctor as CEO.

Frye's current chief medical officer, Dr. Philip Greene, has been promoted to serve as the new chief executive officer, the hospital said on Monday. The promotion is effective Nov. 28.

He will replace interim CEO Chris Brown, who also has been serving as chief operating officer at Frye Regional since June. Greene also is the first physician CEO in the history of Duke LifePoint Healthcare, a release about the appointment said.

“We are excited for Dr. Greene to continue his journey at Frye Regional,” said Jamie Carter, eastern division President of LifePoint Health. “His unique combination of deep clinical experience and operations expertise makes him the right candidate to lead Frye Regional into the future.”

Greene has more than two decades of hospital experience. He joined Frye in 2021 as its chief medical officer. In this role, he was responsible for the clinical pharmacy and respiratory therapy as well as the quality and risk management departments and medical staff services. Prior to Frye Regional, he spent 10 years at Catawba Valley Medical Center serving in various positions, including chief of staff.

Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and biology from Heidelberg College. He received his medical degree at Northeastern Ohio Universities College of Medicine and completed his residency at the University of South Florida.

“Dr. Greene has been a great addition to the Frye Regional team,” said John delCharco, chair of the Frye Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees. “He knows the Hickory community well, and his leadership as chief medical officer has advanced care delivery at the hospital. We are looking forward to working with him as he takes on the role of CEO, and we are confident he will advance Frye Regional Medical Center’s standing as a leader for excellence in healthcare across the region.”

“I am looking forward to continuing my relationship with Frye Regional and the Hickory community,” Greene said. “I have had the opportunity to grow within this community, and I am honored to partner with our board to continue to serve those hospital leaders, physicians, employees and patients who put their trust in our hospital every day. We have great opportunities ahead of us to further expand our services to reach more people across this region and advance our mission of making communities healthier.”

Frye Regional Medical Center is a Duke LifePoint Hospital.