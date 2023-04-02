HICKORY — Frye Regional Medical Center, a Duke LifePoint hospital, has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Heart Failure Certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

“Frye Regional Medical Center is proud to have earned this notable certification,” said Philip Greene, M.D., chief executive officer of Frye Regional Medical Center. “This further solidifies Frye Regional’s place as the region’s heart leader and underscores our commitment to providing exceptional patient care. This certification is a reflection of the hard work and dedication our doctors, nurses and other skilled staff put into their work every day at Frye Regional.”

The certification recognizes health care organizations that provide clinical programs across the continuum of care for advanced heart failure. It evaluates how organizations use clinical outcomes and performance measures to identify opportunities to improve care, as well as to educate and prepare patients and their caregivers for discharge from the hospital.

Frye Regional underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review on Jan. 17, 2023. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with related certification standards, including program management, supporting self-management, and delivering and facilitating clinical care. The Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewers also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

“Our team has worked diligently to provide the highest level of treatment and care in order to improve our program and to receive certifications such as this one,” said Twilla Walker, NP, a nurse practitioner with FryeCare Cardiology and a champion for Frye Regional’s Heart Failure Clinic. “Providing quality care is vital for heart failure patients in order to reduce hospital readmissions and help patients manage this chronic condition. We work intently with each patient to provide a treatment plan that will maximize their heart health and life.”

“Advanced Heart Failure Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” said Deborah Ryan, RN, interim executive vice president of accreditation and certification operations, The Joint Commission. “We commend Frye Regional for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for heart failure patients.”

Frye Regional Medical Center is the first Duke Health heart affiliate in western North Carolina. Backed by the resources of the Duke Heart Center, Frye Regional gains access to Duke training and staff education, evidence-based guidelines and practices when it comes to heart and heart-related issues.

In addition to Joint Commission certification, Frye Regional was named a 2022-2023 High Performing Hospital for Heart Attack, Heart Failure and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) by U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice. This is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings. Frye Regional earned the High Performing Hospital ratings in recognition of heart care that was significantly better than the national average, as measured by factors such as patient outcomes.

