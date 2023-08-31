HICKORY — Frye Regional Medical Center has named Bridget Denzik, DNP, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, as the chief nursing officer (CNO) of Frye Regional Medical Center, effective Aug. 28.

Denzik will oversee nursing care within the hospital and at its affiliated facilities to ensure consistency in the organization's nursing practice standards. She will lead a team of nearly 400 registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, and certified nursing assistants across a broad range of inpatient and outpatient services including behavioral health, cancer care, heart care, emergency services, women’s services, intensive and critical care, and surgical services.

“I am pleased to welcome Bridget as our new chief nursing officer,” said Philip Greene, MD, chief executive officer of Frye Regional Medical Center. “Bridget is an experienced health care leader known for her strategic vision, operations acumen, and commitment to quality outcomes. With more than 30 years of clinical experience — including 16 years as a nurse executive — she has a proven track record in the areas of patient experience, process improvement, and recruitment and retention.”

“I’m thrilled to join the team at Frye Reginal Medical Center,” Denzik said. “I look forward to working closely with the executive leadership team, skilled nursing professionals, physicians, and support staff to provide the best possible care to our patients.”

In addition to bedside nursing care, over her career Denzik has served as a staff nurse, charge nurse, manager, nursing supervisor, director, assistant CNO and CNO at hospitals and health systems in California, Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina. Most recently, she served as CNO at Aiken Regional Medical Centers, which includes a 273-bed acute care hospital, freestanding emergency department, and 62-bed behavioral health facility in Aiken County, South Carolina.

Denzik received her doctorate in nursing practice from Walden University in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She also earned a master’s degree in nursing and nursing systems management from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston as well as an associate degree in nursing from Napa Valley College in Napa, California. Denzik has also been nationally recognized with ANCC Nurse Execute Advanced board certification.