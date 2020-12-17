Frye gets first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Frye Regional Medical Center received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

The hospital was among the 42 remaining in North Carolina that received allotments of the vaccine from the state’s first shipment of 85,000 doses.

Frye received 975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the same amount as Catawba Valley Medical Center, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services

The first 11 hospitals to get doses received their shipments Monday and Tuesday.

The first doses of the vaccine will go to frontline health care workers who are at the most risk for contracting the virus – those treating COVID-19 patients, cleaning treatment areas or administering the vaccine, according to the state’s vaccination plan.

Frye administered its first doses on Thursday to hospital staff, according to Timberly Wood with the hospital’s marketing department.

Those who are vaccinated with one dose must get a second dose about three weeks later.