Frye gets 'A' grade for hospital safety

HICKORY — Frye Regional Medical Center was awarded an ‘A’ in the fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Frye’s achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Safety Grade assigns an "A," "B," "C," "D" or "F" grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is based on a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.

“Our teams have been working very hard and that is reflected in this ‘A’ score. Our main focus is quality of care for our patients and we strive for that daily. I am tremendously proud of dedication and resilience at Frye Regional Medical Center," said Rod Harkleroad, CEO of Frye.