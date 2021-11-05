Frye CEO to chair Catawba Valley Heart Ball

HICKORY — The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, is going “beyond the table” this fall to further the commitment to the community with the annual Catawba Valley Heart Ball. This year-round campaign addresses key issues impacting the health of the Catawba Valley region and culminates at the annual Heart Ball on Feb. 19, 2022.

Rod Harkleroad, RN, CEO of Frye Regional Medical Center, a Duke LifePoint Hospital, will serve as chairman for the 2021-2022 Heart of Catawba Valley Heart Ball. Along with a team of volunteers and supporters, Harkleroad will help advance the mission of the American Heart Association to be a relentless force for a world of longer and healthier lives within the community. Frye Regional Medical Center is a platinum level sponsor for this year’s Heart Ball.

“Frye Regional Medical Center is proud to partner with the American Heart Association to enhance patient care, access and heart health in Catawba Valley. We understand that the Heart Ball is focused on taking community action, and we’re excited to support the campaign again this year,” said Harkleroad.