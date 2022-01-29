Frye announces 2022 childbirth education classes

HICKORY — The new year is a time for new beginnings, and Frye Regional Medical Center wants to help those expecting a new family member to be fully prepared for this special experience. The Birthing Center at Frye Regional offers a wide range of free childbirth education classes for the whole family.
The Birthing Center staff provides instruction for moms-to-be, dads-to-be, grandparents, and big brothers and sisters on how to support the newest addition to the family. Currently, all childbirth classes are virtual.
Classes
• Pre-registration Informational Session: This class is recommended for all mothers and their partners delivering at Frye Regional (attend by 28 weeks gestation).
• Birthing Classes Five-Week Series: Learn what to expect during pregnancy, labor and delivery.
• Childbirth “On the Go” Education Class: This one-day session includes the education offered as part of the five-week series, but at a faster pace.
• Breastfeeding Class: Get breastfeeding off to the best start with instruction from a certified lactation consultant.
• Sibling Class: This special program introduces soon-to-be big brothers and sisters to the idea of a new baby joining the family.
• Baby Care and Car Seat Safety Class: Learn to recognize a baby’s basic needs and how to care for them.
• Grandparent Class: This session is designed to help new grandparents refresh skills to support new parents in caring for their infants.
• The Daddy’s Way: This class provides dads-to-be with the knowledge, skills and confidence they need to support and care their newborn babies.
Support Groups
• Breastfeeding Support Group: Led by a registered nurse and board-certified lactation consultant who provides instruction and guidance.
• New Mom Support Group: Share experiences with other new mothers with babies up to 5 months old. This is a great opportunity to meet and connect with other mothers.
Classes are offered at specific dates and times throughout the calendar year. Call The Birthing Center at 828-315-3041 for more information or to register.
Learn more at www.MyFryeRegional.com.