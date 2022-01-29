Frye announces 2022 childbirth education classes

HICKORY — The new year is a time for new beginnings, and Frye Regional Medical Center wants to help those expecting a new family member to be fully prepared for this special experience. The Birthing Center at Frye Regional offers a wide range of free childbirth education classes for the whole family.

The Birthing Center staff provides instruction for moms-to-be, dads-to-be, grandparents, and big brothers and sisters on how to support the newest addition to the family. Currently, all childbirth classes are virtual.

Classes

• Pre-registration Informational Session: This class is recommended for all mothers and their partners delivering at Frye Regional (attend by 28 weeks gestation).

• Birthing Classes Five-Week Series: Learn what to expect during pregnancy, labor and delivery.

• Childbirth “On the Go” Education Class: This one-day session includes the education offered as part of the five-week series, but at a faster pace.

• Breastfeeding Class: Get breastfeeding off to the best start with instruction from a certified lactation consultant.