Frye and Catawba Valley hospitals requiring COVID-19 vaccination in line with federal mandate

Most employees with Catawba Valley Health System and Frye Regional Medical Center must be vaccinated against COVID-19 in accordance with a federal mandate.

Workers in facilities that participate in the Medicare and Medicaid programs must have had at least their first COVID-19 vaccine shot by Dec. 6, according to a U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services emergency regulation. Workers must have their second dose, if receiving a two-dose vaccine, by Jan. 4.

Frye plans to be in compliance with the rules by the deadlines, Marketing and Communications Director Ann Metz said.

"Frye Regional Medical Center fully supports the federal vaccine requirement, as we know that the COVID-19 vaccine is our best defense against this virus and getting vaccinated supports our mission of making communities healthier," she said.

Catawba Valley Health has started working to comply with the mandate. The hospital system is planning to have staffers, volunteers, contractors and vendors who are not vaccinated to get at least the first dose by Dec. 5, CEO and President Eddie Beard said in a systemwide letter.