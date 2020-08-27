Fruit sculpting, art exhibit, and TEDxHickory deadline

Fruit sculpture class offered this weekend
HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Center will hold a fruit sculpture class Saturday from 1-3 p.m.
Phecy Prichard will demonstrate her fruit-carving skills as participants learn techniques to prepare delicious creations to make any banquet table a work of art. Fresh summer fruit will be provided for this class. Bring a large and small sharpened knife and a large tray to take home your creations.
The cost for the class is $28 for nonmembers and $25 for members. The class will be held at the Center’s Educational Complex. Call the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center at 828-632-6966 for registration and pre-payment. Social distancing will be in place to provide a safe learning environment for everyone.
Deadline approaching for upcoming art exhibit
HICKORY — Artists of all ages are invited to apply for an open-themed, juried exhibition presented by Trade Alley Art Gallery.
The event will be held Tuesday, Oct. 6 through Friday, Oct. 23. Cash prizes will be awarded.
All hanging 2D media and art styles will be considered. The judge of the exhibit is award-winning artist Clay James, a native to Maiden and former art program coordinator at Lenoir-Rhyne University from 2012- 2017.
The deadline for entry is Monday, Aug. 31. For a prospectus and application visit www.tradealleyart.com. Trade Alley Art is a contemporary art gallery located in the heart of downtown Hickory.
Deadline for TEDxHickory speakers is Aug. 31
HICKORY – A group of local volunteers are planning the ninth year of TEDxHickory, a full-day event to be held on Nov. 21.
The independently organized event is licensed by TED, and will feature either a combination of live speakers and TED Talk videos or will consist of an online program that is sure to elevate the thinking and broaden the perspective of all who participate.
This year’s TEDxHickory event will either take place in person at The Belk Centrum at Lenoir-Rhyne University, through a web site for online viewing and participation, or using a combination of the two. The delivery method will be determined closer to the event depending on state orders and restrictions at the time.
TEDxHickory is looking for speakers to present at this coming year’s event, under the theme “Collide.” Applications for speakers are being accepted now at TEDxHickory.com.
Anyone interested in speaking will be asked to provide talks that fall under the “Collide” theme – however broad or specific. Per the rules of TEDx, presenters are allowed to speak for no more than 18 minutes each.
The deadline for those interested in speaking at the event is Monday, Aug. 31. Apply online by visiting TEDxHickory.com. Presentations will be chosen based on how well they fit the vision of TEDx and the variety of the presentations for the day.
