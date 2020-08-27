Fruit sculpting, art exhibit, and TEDxHickory deadline

The deadline for entry is Monday, Aug. 31. For a prospectus and application visit www.tradealleyart.com. Trade Alley Art is a contemporary art gallery located in the heart of downtown Hickory.

Deadline for TEDxHickory speakers is Aug. 31

HICKORY – A group of local volunteers are planning the ninth year of TEDxHickory, a full-day event to be held on Nov. 21.

The independently organized event is licensed by TED, and will feature either a combination of live speakers and TED Talk videos or will consist of an online program that is sure to elevate the thinking and broaden the perspective of all who participate.

This year’s TEDxHickory event will either take place in person at The Belk Centrum at Lenoir-Rhyne University, through a web site for online viewing and participation, or using a combination of the two. The delivery method will be determined closer to the event depending on state orders and restrictions at the time.

TEDxHickory is looking for speakers to present at this coming year’s event, under the theme “Collide.” Applications for speakers are being accepted now at TEDxHickory.com.