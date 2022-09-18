From print to en pointe: Ballet school's new home is former newspaper

It used to be that when I visited Hickory Ballet & Performing Arts inside the Foothills Gymnastics building at 920 29th Ave. NE in Hickory, I’d be confronted with a “bouquet” of vinyl and sweaty feet. I completely understood. Gymnasts big and small work hard and sweat even harder.

So when I entered HB&PA’s new home inside the Hickory Daily Record’s previous location on Third Street NW in Hickory, the first thing I noticed was … ahhh … no odor of plastic, no whiffs reminiscent of locker rooms.

Aug. 29 was the day HB&PA’s many 3- to 17-year-old students made the switch from 29th Avenue NE to being smack dab in the heart of Hickory’s arts district. Close by are Hickory Community Theatre, art galleries, and the SALT Block, a cultural arts complex housing, among others, the Hickory Choral Society, Western Piedmont Symphony and Hickory Museum of Art.

HB&PA is using almost all of the second floor of the old Hickory Daily Record building. In addition to offering the refreshing scent of new paint and scoured surfaces, rooms are large and light-filled due to banks of big windows, something students didn’t benefit from in their old location. HB&PA executive director Leanna Bodnar pointed out the natural light’s ability to uplift and energize.

“The main reason for all this,” said Leanna as she led me from one renewed room to the other, “is more space.”

There are three dance studios, including a tap-dancing room with acoustic flooring; a music studio for voice lessons now and possibly piano instruction in the future; a quiet room for students to do homework between classes or while waiting to be picked up; a large kitchen that the students can use; spacious offices; a large storage room for costumes and props; and restrooms specifically for HB&PA students.

One of the dance studios doubles as the room where youths study scenes and the fundamentals of acting.

And, the various areas of the newly renovated second floor are where 7- to 13-year-olds learn about musical theater. Currently, the kids are preparing to present the musical “Winnie the Pooh Kids” on the square in downtown Hickory on Oct. 22. The public can enjoy the free 30-minute performance in the afternoon at 3, 4:30, or 6.

Also in the works is HB&PA’s annual “Nutcracker,” a ballet in which all the ballet and performing arts students participate. “It’s not unusual to have 70 performers in this one,” Leanna pointed out. Folks wanting to see the performance will find it at Newton’s Green Room Community Theatre within the Old Post Office Playhouse at 10 S. Main Ave. on Dec. 9, 10 or 11. For show times, ticket prices, and more information, visit www.hickoryballetpa.com or www.thegreenroomtheatre.org or call 828-464-6128.

“[HB&PA] offers the option of non-competition dancing,” said Leanna. “No recitals, just productions. The goal is to perform, and it’s very entertaining for audiences.”

As in the past, HB&PA kids will step out and be seen in the community, giving back for all the support they’ve been shown. The 501 ©(3) organization will be dancing with the Western Piedmont Symphony in December. Various students will perform in the Books to Broadway and Books to Ballet series, taking performances to area libraries to introduce kids to ballet and the performing arts, said Leanna.

Children who attend the shows get to hear the books, touch costumes and props, and watch a small number of HB&PA students perform. Additionally, the students teach the young audience members a portion of the show, so they can dance along. Said Leanna, “As ballet company members, all students participate in some form of outreach.”

So what’s in the future for HB&PA? Leanna called it her dream to go into the older section of the building and “build out a performance studio/studio space that can be converted to a performance space with retractable seating, a small light grid, and dark curtains on the windows. It would be for rehearsals and actual small productions.”

In other words, a small theater.

And next to the theater would be HB&PA’s fourth ballet studio, a generously proportioned room with a high ceiling and three walls of windows. “It feels very New Yorky to me,” said Leanna with a smile, pointing to a corner and suggesting there was room for a baby grand piano. “Dancing to live music takes it to a whole new level.”

“These are the rooms I fell in love with,” said Leanna about the first time she toured the building.

While I enjoyed seeing what Leanna and company had done with the place, I couldn’t help but wonder about the building. Had this been the HDR’s first home? The place where the first edition was printed Sept. 11, 1915? Naturally, I enlisted help from Newton Main library associate librarian Alex Floyd, and he unearthed the facts.

Alex emailed me: “The Record’s first location was 1402 11th Avenue (now First Avenue NW). This building was near the northwest corner of today’s First Avenue NW and Third Street NW. The 1930-31 city directory lists the Record’s address as 1341 11th Avenue, which is just downhill east of the original location. This address also appears in the 1935 city directory. After the Record moved into its new building in 1936, the 1937-38 city directory listed the address as 1106-1110 14th Street (now Third Street NW).”

Alex also sent me some Hickory Daily Record articles he’d located. One stated that the HDR shared its first location with a business known as Clay Printing and its second address with an outfit called Shuford Plumbing. In 1936, the paper moved into the beautiful two-story Colonial Revival style brick building on Third Street NW — known as 14th Street back then. Over the years, additions were made to the building. In 1989, the HDR moved to its current location just off Lenoir-Rhyne Boulevard at 1100 11th Ave. Blvd. SE.

So, there you have it. What was once a newspaper office is now, at least partially, a lovely, sun-drenched ballet and performing arts studio.