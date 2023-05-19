“From disaster to Telecasters” is what Don Murphy calls his project to create three Telecaster-style electric guitars using wood from the fallen Hickory arches.

On Feb. 18, 2022, the 40-ton wooden arches built above the Rudy Wright pedestrian bridge collapsed in the middle of the night. The arches were the centerpiece for the new City Walk. The City Walk is part of a revitalization project funded through a $40 million bond approved by voters in 2014.

The city paid $750,000 to have the arches constructed.

Later that same day, Murphy, and his friend John McAllister, were attending a funeral within walking distance of where the arches fell. The pair went over to see the pile of wood lying on the overpass located on Main Avenue NE above N.C. Highway 127, McAllister said.

“We went out to look at it and take a picture of it,” McAllister said. “That’s where Don looked at me and he’s like, ‘We should make electric guitars out of that.’”

Murphy was serious about the idea and set out on a mission to track down where the wood was being stored. After numerous phone calls to people involved with the arches, Murphy was finally able to purchase the wood, he said.

“Some of these phone calls were hilarious in my mind because they’re just terrified that I was inquiring about this wood,” Murphy said. “And I had to reassure them that I was not a reporter, or a lawyer. My intentions were really just to make some solid body guitars.”

In a follow-up phone conversation, Murphy said you can’t find a hand-made guitar for less than around $5,000.

Murphy and McAllister are guitarists. Murphy, who lives in Charlotte, was born and raised in Hickory. Murphy’s father George Murphy was the mayor of Hickory from 1977 to 1981. McAllister is a dentist in Hickory.

“I’m guitar obsessed. I have been for a long time,” Murphy said. “I’ve never had a handmade guitar before. I just thought it was the perfect piece of wood and tells a story that ties me back to where I was born and raised.”

Murphy chose to have Telecaster-style guitars made because he likes Keith Richards, of the Rolling Stones, who is known for playing a Fender Telecaster.

Murphy was able to purchase a 700-pound block of the wood for $120 in February of 2022, he said.

Once the wood was purchased, McAllister went to the salvage yard where it was being stored. McAllister used a chainsaw to cut a piece from one of the beams that previously formed the arches. The slab was 5 feet long, 20 inches wide and 24 inches high.

The piece of wood was too heavy to carry. McAllister said he used fence poles to roll the slab to his Toyota Highlander and lift it into the back of the car.

The men took the block to Michael Shuford, the owner of Michael’s Saw Mill, in Vale, to have it cut into 2-inch-thick boards. The pieces had to cure for several months before they could be made into guitar bodies, Murphy said.

Murphy said a man at the sawmill saw the wood and said, “Look at this huge crack.” Murphy said the man called the crack a stress fracture.

“It was a flawed piece of wood,” Murphy said. “The flaws are what make (the guitars) unique.”

The first guitar, which belongs to Murphy, was finished around December of 2022. McAllister owns the second guitar. It was finished around January. The men will be selling the third guitar, which was finished in April, Murphy said.

Murphy did not provide a price for the guitar that will be sold. He said he is accepting offers.

After Ari Lehtela, a guitar luthier in Charlotte, hand-crafted the bodies of the guitars, Murphy put the finishing touches on his. McAllister sent his guitar to the Guitar Center in Hickory to be stained red and finished. The third guitar was finished by Matt Eady in Atlanta.

Eady used to work for the Gibson Custom Shop in the finishing department before opening his own guitar shop, Murphy said. Since the third guitar is being sold, Murphy wanted it to be finished professionally, he said.

In addition to the custom bodies, each guitar features authentic Fender necks and pick-ups, Murphy said. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation is the company that created the Telecaster guitar.

“Some art coming out of what was really kind of a disaster was our main inspiration,” McAllister said.

The wooden beams left over after the Hickory arches collapsed in February of 2022. John McAllister uses a chainsaw to cut a five-foot piece from the remnants of the Hickory arches. John McAllister stands next a chunk of the Hickory arches, which was used to make three custom guitars. The Hickory arches wood in the back of John McAllister's Toyota Highlander. The piece weighed around 700 pounds, according to McAllister. John McAllister, left, brings the Hickory arches wood to Michael Shuford, the owner of Michael's Saw Mill in Vale. The wood was cut into two-inch boards at the sawmill. Mike Fox cuts the Hickory arches wood into two-inch thick boards as Don Murphy, left, and Michael Shuford talk. Mike Fox cuts the slab into two-inch thick planks, which is about the width of a solid-body electric guitar. Ari Lehtela, a guitar luthier with Tela Guitars, holds two of the custom electric guitars. Lehtela hand-crafted the bodies of all three guitars.