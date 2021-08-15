From chasing peacocks to building missiles, Conover man has taken an interesting journey

Since Rex Lail’s show sometimes includes Big Foot stories, Lewis offered his own unexplained large creature account. He said his dad had set up game cameras in Caldwell County to get photos of deer. “About 12 years ago, one of his dogs ran in front of a game camera and tripped it. [Dad] got a picture of the dog with ‘the thing’ in the background.” I saw the photo. Looks like something Rex Lail would definitely find interesting.

A year and a half after living on the rented ranch, Lewis bought his own place outside of Tucson. That’s where he and his wife Janet lived when they married about five years ago. They’d been high school acquaintances but didn’t get serious until later in life.

It was around the time of buying a home that Lewis started working on missiles.

Which brings us to The Bike Shop, the name of the place where Lewis was one of the leaders the last 13 years he was employed by Raytheon. “We worked on prototypes,” he offered, mentioning a number of transportation/carrier vehicles, drones, and so forth. “We came up with ideas and then built them. An engineer’s paradise,” he mused. “I got to blow a lot of stuff up. I had a great job. You never knew from one day to the next what you’d be working on.”

I think if I revisit the Cook home in Conover one day, I’ll be able to talk Lewis into more details about his missile work. Stay tuned. From cutting meat to building missiles, what a story!

