From chasing peacocks to building missiles, Conover man has taken an interesting journey

Once again, I received an email that piqued my curiosity so thoroughly, I had to request an interview.
Lewis Cook, a Catawba Valley native who left North Carolina for decades and returned in 2018 after retiring from Raytheon, graciously agreed to expound on a statement he’d made in his email: “I met Rex Allen, the singing cowboy, during my years living in and around Tucson, AZ. He was a soft spoken, gracious man. He and his hired hands helped us locate some wayward peacocks on the loose in Sonoita, Arizona.”
Singing cowboy? Wayward peacocks? Sonoita, Arizona?
And get this: One of the first statements Lewis made upon our meeting was, “I was a rocket scientist, a missile engineer for Raytheon.”
Oh boy!
This story required some background information, and Lewis kindly supplied it.
He was born in Hickory, moved to the Grace Chapel community the summer before fifth grade because his dad had bought a farm, went to Granite Falls High School, and then decided he might like to become a racecar driver. He “cut meat at Winn Dixie,” as he put it, and at night, studied auto mechanics at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute.
Five years later, a friend who’d been in the Air Force suggested Lewis join up. “In August 1976, I left for the Air Force and didn’t come home for 42 years,” said Lewis.
He did so well on initial testing that an Air Force recruiter handed him a book and told him he qualified for every enlisted job. “I chose the job that had the highest requirements in the intelligence field,” Lewis explained. After being thoroughly investigated, Lewis commenced Air Force work of a highly sensitive nature. He still can’t talk a lot about it. “We were very much in the midst of the Cold War,” he pointed out.
After spending his final two and one-half years of service as an instructor in Biloxi, Mississippi, Lewis’ six-year Air Force tenure was over. “Because of specialized training in the Air Force, I was hired into the defense industry,” Lewis continued, a job that took him to California in 1983. “This was the Reagan era, when there was a surge in employment in the defense industry.”
“As a civilian, I was assigned as a crew member on a Navy P-3 Orion aircraft,” said Lewis, explaining that the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory operated the P-3 and “we were doing experiments.” That’s about all he’d say on that topic.
While in California, Lewis went to evening classes at Chaffey College and studied “everything I could possibly study,” he said. At one point, he considered a career as a geologist and took all available geology classes. Because oil exploration was withering around that time, Lewis decided geologists wouldn’t be needed as much, so he stuck with the job he had.
The post-Reagan era saw a huge contraction in the defense industry. The company Lewis worked for was reduced from 12,000 employees to 2,000. Lewis was among the 2,000. He gave his father credit for instilling in him the notion that if a person wants to get ahead in life, he has to work harder than everyone else. “You do things nobody else wants to do,” said Lewis, “and you figure stuff out.”
Lewis’ division was sold, and he moved to Tucson, Arizona. He handed me one of the Raytheon business cards he’d used before retirement. On the left side was “Lewis (Lew) D. Cook, Sr Principal Systems Engineer, With Honors, Systems Test Directorate.” On the right: “Missile Systems, The Bike Shop.”
The Bike Shop? Lewis explained that one a little later in our conversation. But, let me tell you, if you don’t know anything about Raytheon and you research it, you’re going to be seriously impressed. The first thing I read was, “At Raytheon Technologies, we’re accelerating ideas to solve some of the world’s biggest challenges by bringing together the brightest, most innovative minds across aviation, space and defense.”
Wow! I really was talking to a former rocket scientist. No wonder he was OK with living miles and miles from beautiful North Carolina. Not only did he have a super cool job, but he was in another of our country’s breathtaking locations.
Which gets us closer to wayward peacocks.
Lewis lived in Tucson for 24 years. When he first got there, he’d lived in a number of large cities. He longed for space, distance from people, and beauty. He found it driving along a road posted Arizona Scenic Byway: gentle rolling hills, rolling grasslands, wildlife. “That’s where I found Sonoita,” he said, “just a little crossroads. Not much there except ranches,” one of which he rented in 1993. “There were cattle and chickens,” said Lewis, who fed the cattle for the owners, collected eggs, and lived alone.
Lewis got a retired greyhound he named Bailey. “She’d hide behind the house and then take off after whatever, like the day I saw a pair of little purple legs,” Lewis described. Bailey had eaten a roadrunner.
Lewis said he needed a hobby, so he trained to become a nationally certified EMT. He got a radio and medical kit and was on standby. “We’d randomly get called out,” he said. “Somebody would get thrown off a horse, get caught in a hive of killer bees, traffic accidents, general ranching accidents — butting by a bull.” Lewis described it all as “a whole different way of life there.”
Like the animals and giant insects he witnessed. “So many critters,” he remarked. One was what Lewis termed “a monster-sized flying squirrel with a tail like a raccoon.” It was a ring-tailed cat.
He watched a fight between a tarantula hawk wasp and a tarantula. “The hawk injects its larvae into the tarantula, and then the larvae develop and eat their way out,” Lewis explained. Lovely, I thought.
He saw bobcats, horse lubber grasshoppers, coatimundi, Sonoran pronghorns, centipedes, and vinegaroons or whip scorpions. He also saw a big lump on the ground one day and upon closer inspection realized one of the cows had been struck by lightning. “Amazing lightning storms,” he shared.
It was when he wanted his own property that Lewis met with a real estate agent at the agent’s home and heard that the man’s peacocks and peahens were on the loose. There’d be no talking about home buying before the birds were caught, so Lewis and the agent started searching. At the next-door ranch, they knocked on the door. “A man came to the door, a man with a beautiful baritone voice, a congenial man. It was Rex Allen,” Lewis announced. “He said, ‘Let me get the boys and see what we can do.’”
They located the five missing birds. “We started a little line and walked them to the real estate agent’s property and into their pen,” said Lewis, who explained that Rex Allen had grown up in Willcox, Arizona, and to this day, the city celebrates annual Rex Allen Days.
So that explains a couple of things. Lewis had read my story about Rex Lail and the Rex Allen Theater on WHKY TV 14.
Since Rex Lail’s show sometimes includes Big Foot stories, Lewis offered his own unexplained large creature account. He said his dad had set up game cameras in Caldwell County to get photos of deer. “About 12 years ago, one of his dogs ran in front of a game camera and tripped it. [Dad] got a picture of the dog with ‘the thing’ in the background.” I saw the photo. Looks like something Rex Lail would definitely find interesting.
A year and a half after living on the rented ranch, Lewis bought his own place outside of Tucson. That’s where he and his wife Janet lived when they married about five years ago. They’d been high school acquaintances but didn’t get serious until later in life.
It was around the time of buying a home that Lewis started working on missiles.
Which brings us to The Bike Shop, the name of the place where Lewis was one of the leaders the last 13 years he was employed by Raytheon. “We worked on prototypes,” he offered, mentioning a number of transportation/carrier vehicles, drones, and so forth. “We came up with ideas and then built them. An engineer’s paradise,” he mused. “I got to blow a lot of stuff up. I had a great job. You never knew from one day to the next what you’d be working on.”
I think if I revisit the Cook home in Conover one day, I’ll be able to talk Lewis into more details about his missile work. Stay tuned. From cutting meat to building missiles, what a story!
Share story ideas with Mary at marycanrobert@charter.net.