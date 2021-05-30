From Boy Scout in Bethlehem to tank driver in Desert Storm

On Memorial Day, our thoughts turn to those who have made sacrifices to our country through their military service. This article shares former Bethlehem resident David Bissette’s recollections of his Boy Scout experiences and how he applied them to his time in an Abrams tank during Desert Storm in Iraq.
My time as a middle school teacher and principal was often marked with contacts with children of unique inquisitiveness and unquestioned abilities. One such student was David Bissette, the son of my teaching partner at West Middle School in the 1970s. David could have been a twin to Ralphie with a Red Ryder BB gun in the 1983 movie, “A Christmas Story.” David loved to rummage through science experiments in my classroom while waiting for his mother to finish her school day.
Bissette was also a Boy Scout with Troop 275 back in the mid-1980s. At that time, the Scouts met in a ramshackle building in the woods near the Bethlehem Park behind Huntington House furniture. It was there, in that decrepit Scout hut, that he learned the basics of camping, hiking, and first aid.
Little did we know that this prior local Boy Scout, former student, and present-day Wake Forest resident would end up fighting in one of the most intense battles of the Gulf War and Operation Desert Storm. When David finished high school in 1989, he opted to delay attending college and joined the U.S. Army.
“I thought it was a good time to join,” he said. “The Soviet Union was collapsing; Germany was getting ready to reunify, and I was going to go to Europe to hang out with the young people.” Bissette thought he needed to develop his maturity before going off to college. Little did he know when he signed up for the Army that he would most definitely receive that opportunity.
Bissette’s military service started smoothly. He trained at Fort Knox, Kentucky, became an Abrams tank driver and was awarded the Top Gun Award on the 9mm pistol. He deployed to northern Germany, where he was stationed with the 2nd Armored Division, also known as “Hell on Wheels.” Bissette looks back on his time in Germany fondly, referring to it as “like Boy Scouts with guns” in a nod to his own Boy Scout experience. But things didn’t go on that way for long. Little did he know that less than a year after finishing his M1 Abrams tank training at Fort Knox, he would get the opportunity to implement the Scout Oath in its entirety: “On my honor I will do my best to do my duty, to God and my country.”
“In November of 1990, I had a little snafu,” he said. “Colin Powell came on Armed Forces radio and television and said that 2nd Armored out of Garlstedt, Germany, was going to be redeployed to the Persian Gulf. The fun and games of Germany were long gone, and the reality of Iraq was a serious reality. January in 1991 found Bissette in Al Jubail with the 1st Infantry Division “Big Red One” waiting for their tanks to arrive from Germany. Two months later, the carnage of Desert Storm began.
A group of tankers was quickly trained as combat lifesavers, one per platoon, who would be first responders in a casualty incident while waiting for medic assistance. Bissette received the highest mark in the battalion courtesy of the skills he learned via the First Aid merit badge. He also qualified as an expert in firearms, earning Top Gun in the company on the 9mm pistol, using techniques he learned in what was then the Rifle and Shotgun Shooting merit badge.
Bissette’s brigade was attached to the 1st Infantry Division, and in February of 1991, he found himself crossing over the Great Saudi Berm. He and his comrades-in-arms were greeted by a sign reading, “Welcome to Iraq courtesy of the Big Red One.”
He and his fellow soldiers embarked on the longest camping trip of their lives. This camping trip was with tanks and rifles instead of patrol boxes and camp stoves. The skills he learned as a Boy Scout made his time in the Middle Eastern desert a little more bearable. He was able to educate the crew members on his tank about proper camp hygiene, and they always had the most comfortable shelters. None of his knots ever came loose during the occasional sandstorm they encountered! The Reptile Study merit badge was helpful when identifying which desert fauna would and would not kill them with a single bite. Wilderness Survival and Cooking merit badges came in handy when they spit-roasted a desert monitor lizard they unearthed, which by the way, tasted infinitely better smothered with plenty of hot sauce.
He recalls early in his arrival in Iraq watching the fireworks associated with the use of some of the biggest conventional munitions on the Iraqis. As he and his crew sat on top of his tank watching, he didn’t know the target, but the unbelievable sight reminded him of what a nuclear bomb might resemble. The soldiers were listening to BBC radio broadcasts during the explosion, and Bissette vividly recalls the radio host saying, “Oh my God, the Yanks have nuked the Iraqis.”
But as frightening as the sight of exploding munitions on the distant horizon may be, it fades in comparison to the shock of combat. Bissette reflects on the Battle of Norfolk, which the U.S. soldiers called “fright night,” as one of the worst experiences of his life. He explained that close-quarters combat with hostile infantry is the worst situation for a tank crew to find itself in. U.S. and U.K. forces engaged Iraqi troops, including the Republican Guard, Saddam Hussein’s elite soldiers. In Bissette’s words, “They were climbing on our tanks trying to drop grenades down our hatches, and so the tank commanders and the gunners had their machine guns shooting at the sides of their wingmen to shoot the infantry off the sides of our tanks.”
The battle lasted for about 100 hours. “For the whole hundred hours of the ground action, I think I may have gotten two hours of sleep,” said Bissette. Because of the lack of sleep, Bissette said, near the end of the battle, the sand dunes looked like moving ocean waves. The battle resulted in a victory for the coalition forces, with the Iraqis sustaining heavy losses.
But despite the explosions and the battles, Bissette remembers vividly a poignant experience that conveyed a message of hope reminiscent of a biblical Noah experience. “After the cease fire (in Kuwait), the sky was ablaze with burning oil wells and we pulled our tank into battle position,” he recalls. “Out of the sky flew an oil-soaked white dove and landed on the end of our gun tube — we took care of it for a couple of weeks and cleaned it up, and then one day it took off.”
His time in the military more than prepared him for college. When he returned home, he attended UNC Greensboro and studied fine arts. He was amused by classmates’ and friends’ complaints about college life after having experienced the difficulties of Desert Storm. He graduated with honors and has since worked in a variety of capacities, doing print and web design, working on IBM’s website, starting a business with a friend in 2003 and then The Grain Mill, a cooperatively owned bulk food store in downtown Wake Forest in 2010, which he still operates today. He is also the owner of the Stroud House Bed and Breakfast.
Bissette lives in Wake Forest. He has three daughters, Anna, Katelyn and Sarah, and his wife Rebecca, whom he married in March 2018.
His military service is still affecting him today. He sometimes struggles with PTSD, as do many veterans. He is unable to enjoy fireworks up close due to the exploding noise. It is noteworthy that David still connects with his fellow tank soldiers, his former Scout leaders, and some of his Scouting and school friends.
In a letter congratulating Eagle Scouts in Troop 275, Bissette gave them this advice: “It’s an odd feeling, going into battle knowing that your life is a blank check written to defend the U.S. Constitution. And it’s exceptionally exhilarating to come through still alive. This experience taught me to appreciate the frailty of life. Our humanity is easily taken from us too early via a variety of horrific situations. While we as humans work diligently to maintain a tenuous grasp on life, I would encourage you every day not just to do a good turn, but to be appreciative of the opportunity to do so.”
Thanks go to David Bissette for sharing his story and to the many Boy Scout leaders, both current and past, who have volunteered their time and energy to provide skills that have saved many lives in both military and civilian situations.
Compiled by Dr. Warren Hollar, vice president of membership for the Piedmont Council, Boy Scouts of America.