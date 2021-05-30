From Boy Scout in Bethlehem to tank driver in Desert Storm

“I thought it was a good time to join,” he said. “The Soviet Union was collapsing; Germany was getting ready to reunify, and I was going to go to Europe to hang out with the young people.” Bissette thought he needed to develop his maturity before going off to college. Little did he know when he signed up for the Army that he would most definitely receive that opportunity.

Bissette’s military service started smoothly. He trained at Fort Knox, Kentucky, became an Abrams tank driver and was awarded the Top Gun Award on the 9mm pistol. He deployed to northern Germany, where he was stationed with the 2nd Armored Division, also known as “Hell on Wheels.” Bissette looks back on his time in Germany fondly, referring to it as “like Boy Scouts with guns” in a nod to his own Boy Scout experience. But things didn’t go on that way for long. Little did he know that less than a year after finishing his M1 Abrams tank training at Fort Knox, he would get the opportunity to implement the Scout Oath in its entirety: “On my honor I will do my best to do my duty, to God and my country.”